Layoffs, free speech and blue ticks: Musk sacks half Twitter staff

People walk outside Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees were bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter on Friday,, as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Source: AP / Jeff Chiu/AP

Published 5 November 2022 at 2:51pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Twitter has temporarily closed its offices as layoffs begin and employees file a class action lawsuit against the social media company. The social media company has sacked half of its 7,500-strong staff. The move follows a week of chaos and uncertainty about the company's future under its new owner.

