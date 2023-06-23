Legal stand-off over blocked new Russian embassy site

RUSSIAN EMBASSY SITE CANBERRA

A demountable shack on the site of the former Russian embassy site in Canberra Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Russia's Embassy in Canberra has launched a High Court challenge against the Commonwealth's decision to cancel its lease for a new embassy near federal Parliament House. The Prime Minister says he's confident in the government's position, and has laughed off suggestions a Russian diplomat, who appears to be squatting at the site, poses a national security threat to Australia.

