Legal stand-off over blocked new Russian embassy site
A demountable shack on the site of the former Russian embassy site in Canberra Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Russia's Embassy in Canberra has launched a High Court challenge against the Commonwealth's decision to cancel its lease for a new embassy near federal Parliament House. The Prime Minister says he's confident in the government's position, and has laughed off suggestions a Russian diplomat, who appears to be squatting at the site, poses a national security threat to Australia.
