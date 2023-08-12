Locals displaced in the worst natural disaster in Hawaii's history





At least 67 people have been killed in a wildfire that tore through Hawaii on Tuesday.





The town of Lahaina has been worst affected, with thousands left homeless after the rapidly-moving fire left little warning for residents.





It's been described as the worst natural disaster in Hawaii's history.





At least 67 people have been killed in wildfires that tore through the state, with the death toll expected to rise as search efforts continue.





"Understand this: Lahaina town is hallowed sacred ground right now because our iwi are in that ground, and we have to get them out. We will get them out as fast as we can. I need your patience while we do this. I know you need to get out there. I know. I know that you guys don't have some of the supplies. You don't have power. But we have to respect the fact that we have loved ones in that earth. And we've got to do the right thing to get them out the right way."





That was Chief John Pelletier from the Maui County Police Department, referring to the human remains that are yet to be recovered.





The inferno has reduced the town of Lahaina to piles of smouldering debris as it torched one thousand buildings, incinerated cars and left thousands homeless.





There are questions around whether a siren system intended to warn residents of danger ever sounded.





Mayor Richard Bissen told NBC the fires moved so rapidly, but said more than two thousand people were initially evacuated and placed in shelters on Tuesday night, as well as countless tourists.





"I think this was an impossible situation. The winds that hit us on that side of the island and in fact other parts of the island, in some areas the gusts were up to 80 miles an hour, 80 miles per hour, some sustained between 45 and 60/65. So everything happened so quickly, I can't comment on whether the sirens sounded or not. But I know the sirens came up so quickly and they spread so fast."





Mayor Bissen said the community would unite amid the unprecedented loss.





"We've seen devastation, destruction, immeasurable loss. Loss of life, loss of historical places, properties, businesses. But I'm confident as a community, coming together, that we will rebuild. And that's certainly our intention."





But many are still mourning their losses before they can contemplate rebuilding.





Caleb Knapp and Julie Lundy have returned to a pile of smoking rubble, after evacuating their Lahaina home on Tuesday.





Julie says it all happened so fast that there was no time for officials to come around and tell residents to evacuate.





"This is our first time coming back and like actually knowing that our house burned down. We haven't really known anything for the last couple of days because there's no information coming through. Since we have no power, no cell service, no wifi, we're getting bits from car radio, but nobody really knows until they can make it in here whether their houses are standing or not."





Volunteers at a Maui's Kings Cathedral church have helped feed, clothe and house hundreds of victims.





Alongside the immense destruction, authorities are grappling with widespread water and power issues across the western side of Maui.





Church Administrator Brandon Miguel says the Church is welcoming anyone who needs help.





"Right now, I guess the greatest thing is people want to get home. They want to see what what's left of their personal belongings. And so all we're able to offer is food, shelter, and to just love on them and really just to be at a listening ear to what they're going through. And of course, we've seen a lot of tourists that has been displaced through the whole process, not able to get back in. And we've housed hundreds of them. And, you know, the thing that I hear the most is, wow, what an amazing aloha spirit."





The Coast Guard has also rescued 17 people off Lahaina Harbor with all survivors reported to be in a stable condition.





Authorities estimate around 80 per cent of the town has been destroyed, including several historical structures that date back to the 1800s.





The damage is likely to take years and cost billions of dollars to repair, while the cause of the fires is yet to be determined.

















