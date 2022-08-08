Locals protest over uncertain future of the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence
The fire and the protest at Sydney's National Centre of Indigenous Excellence Source: NITV
Published 8 August 2022 at 7:06pm
By Dijana Damjanovic
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
The fight to save a community centre at the heart of Sydney's Indigenous community has entered a new stage, as political infighting ramps up between the state and federal organisations that own the NCIE
