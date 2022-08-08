SBS News In Depth

Locals protest over uncertain future of the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence

The fire and the protest at Sydney's National Centre of Indigenous Excellence (NITV).jpg

The fire and the protest at Sydney's National Centre of Indigenous Excellence Source: NITV

Published 8 August 2022 at 7:06pm
By Dijana Damjanovic
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

The fight to save a community centre at the heart of Sydney's Indigenous community has entered a new stage, as political infighting ramps up between the state and federal organisations that own the NCIE

