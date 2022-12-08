SBS News In Depth

Lots of jobs - but few prospects for some

Ebony Watson

Ebony Watson Source: SBS News

Published 8 December 2022 at 7:17pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Record low unemployment has done little to improve the prospects of people with barriers to work. Research by Anglicare Australia has found entry-level jobs are disappearing and many Australians, including people with disability, those without qualifications or experience, older people and people trying to re-enter the workforce after a long break are being excluded from the jobs market.

