Macron, Albanese, begin new chapter in Australia-France relations

ANTHONY ALBANESE FRANCE VISIT

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace. Source: LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 2 July 2022 at 6:50pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
PoliticsAsia Pacific

Australia's Anthony Albanese and French President Emmanuel Macron have held their first one-on-one meeting, putting behind them a diplomatic spat over a cancelled submarine contract.

