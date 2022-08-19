SBS News In Depth

Major military exercises underway in Northern Territory

The Royal Australian Air Force's largest ever drills on home soil are under way in the Northern Territory, with more than 2500 military personnel and 16 other nations participating. The RAAF says the three-week-long war games are designed to enhance Australia's 'operational readiness'.

Published 19 August 2022 at 6:14pm
By Claire Slattery
The three-week RAAF exercise Pitch Black comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Asia Pacific region. The RAAF insists the drills are not targeted at any one country.

