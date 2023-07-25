Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Major protests meet passing of judicial overhaul in Israeli Parliament
Riot police try to clear demonstrators with a water cannon during a protest in Tel Aviv Source: AAP / Oded Balilty/AP
The Israeli parliament has ratified the Bill that limits the power of the Supreme Court, sparking more protests. Despite the unwavering support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the judicial reform, large parts of Israeli society are against it.
