Major report released on the prevention of violence against women and children

On average a woman in Australia dies every nine days at the hands of their current or former partner. Source: Alvaro Medina Jurado/Getty Images
Published 14 July 2022 at 5:59pm, updated 3 minutes ago at 6:05pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented By Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS News
The report, with input from 500 experts, has been made public almost six months after it was handed to government, and will be used to inform Australia's next national plan to end violence against women and children.
