Major to record flooding across Victoria, Tasmania and New South Wales

SES searching floodwaters along Raleigh street in Maribyrnong, Melbourne, Friday, October 14, 2022. Victorian residents have been told to move to higher ground as rain continue to pummel vast swathes of the state, causing flooding and thousands of power outages. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
Published 14 October 2022 at 6:41pm
By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
The rain has eased in some parts, but authorities say the flooding situation is likely to worsen, as rivers in Victoria, Tasmania, and New South Wales, continue to rise, some to record levels, with more wet weather expected next week.
