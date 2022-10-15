SBS News In Depth

Man dies in Victorian floods as emergency continues

VIC FLOODS

Houses affected by the flood near the Maribyrnong River in Melbourne, Friday, October 14, 2022. Floodwaters are expected to continue threatening Victorian communities in the coming days and weeks as authorities warn against complacency. Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Published 15 October 2022 at 7:19pm
By Sean Wales, Abby Dinham, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Victoria's flood emergency has claimed the life of a man in the state's north. It comes as thousands of people in multiple communities are told to evacuate as rivers reach their peak, while in Melbourne, the clean-up has begun.

