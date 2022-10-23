Man killed in Bolivia demonstrations

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Man killed in Bolivia demonstrationsPlay00:55SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (861KB)Published 23 October 2022 at 3:20pmSource: SBS News .Published 23 October 2022 at 3:20pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesQLD south-east hit by more than 150 millimetres of rainStatue unveiled as tribute to US civil rights movementMexico battens down the hatches for Hurricane Roslyn's arrivalPM promises flood funding in Tuesday's budget