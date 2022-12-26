SBS News In Depth

Many Ukrainian Christians celebrate Christmas Day early

Russia Ukraine War Orthodox Christmas

Ukrainian priest Rostyslav Korchak celebrates Christmas mass in Bobrytsia, Ukraine Source: AAP / Felipe Dana/AP

Published 26 December 2022
By SBS News
Presented by Nikki Canning
Source: SBS News

Ukrainian Orthodox Christians usually celebrate Christmas on January 7, as do other Orthodox communities - including the Russians. But this year some Orthodox Ukrainians are observing Christmas on December 25, like many other Christians around the world.

