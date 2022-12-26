Many Ukrainian Christians celebrate Christmas Day early

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with .
Ukrainian priest Rostyslav Korchak celebrates Christmas mass in Bobrytsia, Ukraine Source: AAP / Felipe Dana/AP
Published 26 December 2022 at 12:08pm
By SBS News
Presented by Nikki Canning
Source: SBS News
Ukrainian Orthodox Christians usually celebrate Christmas on January 7, as do other Orthodox communities - including the Russians. But this year some Orthodox Ukrainians are observing Christmas on December 25, like many other Christians around the world.
Published 26 December 2022 at 12:08pm
By SBS News
Presented by Nikki Canning
Source: SBS News
Share