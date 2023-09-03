Meals program combats loneliness among older Americans

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





The Dine Out Program in the United States is funded under the federal Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, state resources and donations and it seeks to address an insidious isolation crisis.





The US government warned earlier this year that widespread loneliness in the U-S poses health risks as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes daily.





Research shows that Americans, who have become less engaged with places of worship, community organisations and even their own family members in recent decades, have steadily reported an increase in feelings of loneliness.





Jon Eriquezzo from Meals on Wheels which runs the program, says the isolation crisis deeply worsened when COVID-19 spread.





"We created this dine out opportunity in New Hampshire with people 60 and older in mind. Right now, since the pandemic, isolation of people 60 and older has gone up an unprecedented amount – 200 per cent – and that's been sustained since the pandemic. So, we needed to come up with a solution to help get people out of the house and socialising."





Experts says loneliness increases the risk of premature death by nearly 30 per cent.





The research shows that those with poor social relationships also had a greater risk of stroke and heart disease.





Isolation also elevates a person’s likelihood for experiencing depression, anxiety and dementia.





And those risks factors are particularly dangerous for seniors.





Debbie LaBarre, a retired plumbing and heating business office manager, agrees.





She says regular restaurant meals with an expanding circle of friends helped her overcome the loneliness she endured after moving to a senior housing apartment in the state of New Hampshire,





"I just moved into my apartment after having my house for 30 years and I started the ... I wasn't depressed because I don't get depressed, I depress others. It was kind of lonely for a while. I was sitting there and I'd watch TV, eat, I was kind of lonely."





The Dine Out Program is run by workers who work with restaurants to design menus that meet dietary guidelines for seniors.





Debbie LaBarre is happy with the results, saying the tasty restaurant meals helped her shave off some weight ahead of recent surgery.





"I can honestly say that me coming out 3 to 5 times a week has helped me lose weight because I don't eat the nasty food I used to because it's a program that's set up to be, uh, healthy – at low carbs, low calories, low everything, low sodium to help the elderly. So, I found that it's better food than what I've been cooking."





Seniors around the world are changing.





They may still be working, taking care of grandchildren, and fitting in medical appointments, unable to show up at a set time for lunch or dinner.





And after years of cooking for others, it’s nice to be able to sit at a restaurant and order a meal.





Those on fixed incomes are also living longer with less money; one in two seniors living alone lacks the income to pay for basic needs.





Patrons are encouraged to contribute a few dollars per meal, but they aren’t required to.





Jon Eriquezzo says several restaurants are already participating in the program, helping the local economy.





"The way the Dine Out Club works is we partner with local restaurants. Our dietician works on a menu of items that meet the recommended daily allowance for nutrition and seniors 60 and older can sign up at no cost and get a dine out club card, go to one of these participating restaurants, order a nutritious meal and socialise."





Cyndee Williams is one of them.





The owner of White Birch Eatery says the Dine Out Program helped generate extra business for her establishment that opened during the upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic.





"Participating in the Meals on Wheels Dine Out program is a win-win situation for us. We get to see people and check in on them and they bring new friends and we get to meet all new faces sometimes. And then while we have a small profit margin that helps us too, it keeps my staff here and working. All in all, it's a great thing. It's a good feel at the end of the day."





In Australia1.2 million older people in communities right across the country are malnourished or at risk of malnutrition.



