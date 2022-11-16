SBS News In Depth

Medibank board faces tough shareholder questions about data breach at AGM

MEDIBANK AGM

Medibank CEO, David Koczkar speaks during the company's annual general meeting in Melbourne. Source: AAP / MORGAN HANCOCK/AAPIMAGE

Published 16 November 2022 at 5:43pm
By Sean Wales
Presented by Sean Wales
Source: SBS News

Medibank's board has faced a grilling from shareholders at its annual general meeting, after hackers stole the data of almost 10 million current and former customers. The company is standing by its decision not to pay the hackers a ransom, despite them promising to release more personal health data later this week.

