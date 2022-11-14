SBS News In Depth

Medibank hackers release more stolen data as health groups warn of impacts

MEDIBANK PRIVATE STOCK

A general view of the Medibank Docklands building in Melbourne, Friday, August 25, 2017. Medibank Private's full-year profit has risen 7.6 per cent to $449.5 million, but the private health insurer has flagged tough conditions in the year ahead. (AAP Image/Stefan Postles) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / STEFAN POSTLES/AAPIMAGE

Published 14 November 2022 at 6:42pm
By Sam Dover, Biwa Kwan
SBS News

More sensitive health information has been exposed by hackers behind the Medibank data breach. The latest release contains details on mental health conditions - and other health issues, such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer and dementia. Health groups say what has happened could discourage others from seeking medical care.

