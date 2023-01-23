Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Medicare set to undergo major overhaul in bid to strengthen and modernise it
Nurses, paramedics and allied health professionals will soon be included in the delivery of primary care as Medicare faces the biggest overhaul in its 40-year history. (Getty) Source: iStockphoto / robynmac/Getty Images/iStockphoto
The Federal Health Minister is flagging a major overhaul of Medicare, more than four decades since it was first established, as the government awaits a report into the system. Mark Butler says Medicare is in the worst shape it's ever been in, hinting at a new model to include primary care.
