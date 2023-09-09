Melbourne driver under police guard after deadly Bourke Street crash

‘Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





TRANSCRIPT:





The streets of Melbourne were packed on Friday night ahead of Carlton's blockbuster AFL clash against Sydney at the MCG.





But the excitement soon turned to horror, with one man killed and five others injured.





"I was basically just sitting in the store and heard a massive loud sort of bang. I thought it was construction, I came out about an hour later - ambulances fire trucks all that sort of stuff. From what I heard and saw it definitely way past 40, speeding straight down Bourke and had a massive collision."





Police have confirmed that a man driving a white Toyota sedan struck several people at a tram stop in Melbourne, before hitting two other cars near Russell and Bourke Streets.





He was arrested by three nearby officers, who found him sitting on top of his car.





Chief Police Commissioner Shane Patton says the driver is a 26-year-old man from Melton West.





"He has no prior criminal history. He's not on bail. He's in effect a clean skin for a term used by Victoria Police for someone who's not had police involvement. The only record we have of that male is that he has had a report of missing person before and in 2020. We had some involvement with him for a mental health transfer. There is nothing known in relation to terrorism to connect this in any shape or form at this time."





It's the fourth deadly incident in the heart of the Melbourne C-B-D in less than six years.





Friday night's crash is not believed to be connected to any previous Bourke Street incidents.





But Zaid Al Shorogy, who works at the EzyMart on the corner of Russell and Little Bourke streets, says he - and others - are still shaken.





"I always saw Melbourne as a safe place. I always was walking here at 5am at night, the street had a lot of people before the accident. Even there was people in restaurants people like all the shops were open, but now they're all closed."





The driver remains under police guard at Royal Melbourne Hospital, and is currently deemed unfit for interview.





Commissioner Patton says the investigation into what happened and why is still proceeding.





"When we can interview this suspect we will. Homicide has primacy. We are still working through to determine whether this is a deliberate or a reckless act. We will take into account all of the evidence from the reconstruction, as well as that occurs at the scene by our major collision investigation unit, as well as considering the history of this male."





Authorities have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact police.



