Midday bulletin 04 July 2022

Published 4 July 2022 at 11:58am
Presented By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News
Severe weather warnings remain with a ship crew rescue underway as the New South Wales flood emergency intensifies, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledges more Russian sanctions and more Ukraine military aid after visiting the capital Kyiv and in sport, Novak Djokovic advances to another Wimbledon quarter final as centre court marks its 100th anniversary.
Published 4 July 2022 at 11:58am
Presented By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News
SHARE