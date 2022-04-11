SBS News

Midday bulletin 11 April 2022

Published 11 April 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented By Hannah Kwon
Major party leaders asked about the national unemployment rate on the first official day of the election campaign; Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Russian troops are ramping up military aggression in eastern Ukraine; and in sport, British police to establish if Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo committed an offence by knocking a mobile phone out of a supporter's hand.
