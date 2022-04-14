Midday bulletin 14 April 2022

SBS NewsOther ways to listen Midday bulletin 14 April 2022Play05:32EnglishSBS NewsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (10.15 MB)Published 14 April 2022 at 12:03pmTags The latest from the election campaign, WHO questions the media focus on Ukraine, Liverpool and Manchester City will resume their domestic duel in the upcoming FA Cup final.Published 14 April 2022 at 12:03pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesAM bulletin 14 April 2022PM bulletin 13 April 2022Midday bulletin 13 April 2022AM bulletin 13 April 2022