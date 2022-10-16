Midday bulletin 16 October 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 16 October 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Hannah Kwon
The federal government set to unveil a nearly $10 billion planned investment into construction and rail projects across Australia; Russia's defence ministry says 'terrorists' have killed at least 11 people and wounded 15 others at a military fighting range; and in sport, the Kangaroos defeat Fiji to kick off their Rugby League World Cup campaign.
