Midday bulletin 19 April 2022

Published 19 April 2022 at 12:04pm
Russia begins its much anticipated assault on eastern Ukraine, Repeated calls for Liberal candidate Katherine Deves to be disendorsed for transphobic comments, Mask mandates under review in the US.
