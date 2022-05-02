Midday bulletin 2 May 2022

SBS NewsOther ways to listen Midday bulletin 2 May 2022Play06:01EnglishSBS NewsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (11.02 MB)Published 2 May 2022 at 12:15pmTags The federal opposition insists its policy won't push up house prices, Civilians evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in Ukraine, Ange Postecoglou named manager of the year in ScotlandPublished 2 May 2022 at 12:15pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesAM Bulletin 2 May 2022PM bulletin 1 May 2022 Midday bulletin 1 May 2022AM bulletin 1 May 2022