Midday Bulletin 27 August 2022

Published 27 August 2022 at 12:00pm, updated an hour ago at 12:38pm
By Omoh Bello
The Federal government is set to amend the country's Fair Work Act to make "pay equality" a specific goal; White House Press Secretary says White House will not comment on FBI seizing classified documents from Donald Trump's Florida home; In sport, Nina Kennedy has achieved a second-place finish in the women's pole vault at the Diamond League meet in Switzerland.

