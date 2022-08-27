Midday Bulletin 27 August 2022

Source: SBS News
By Omoh Bello
The Federal government is set to amend the country's Fair Work Act to make "pay equality" a specific goal; White House Press Secretary says White House will not comment on FBI seizing classified documents from Donald Trump's Florida home; In sport, Nina Kennedy has achieved a second-place finish in the women's pole vault at the Diamond League meet in Switzerland.
