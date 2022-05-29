SBS News

Midday bulletin 29 May 2022

Published 29 May 2022 at 12:00pm, updated 2 hours ago at 12:13pm
Presented By Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese quizzed on the Biloela asylum seeker family, Kristina Kenneally's loss in Fowler and multiculturalism; Western and South Australia to offer free flu vaccines; and in cycling, Australian Jai Hindley says he'll "die for the jersey" as he aims to make history in the Giro d'Italia.

