Midday bulletin 30 July 2022

Published 30 July 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
The Prime Minister unveils the proposed wording of the question to be posed to the Australian people in the referendum on Indigenous constitutional recognition; Ukraine's President calls on the U-N and Red Cross to react after a missile strike on a prison housing scores of Ukrainian prisoners; and in sport, Nathan Cleary to miss several games after being charged by the NRL for his spear tackle on Dylan Brown.
