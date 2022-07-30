SBS News

Midday bulletin 30 July 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Published 30 July 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News

The Prime Minister unveils the proposed wording of the question to be posed to the Australian people in the referendum on Indigenous constitutional recognition; Ukraine's President calls on the U-N and Red Cross to react after a missile strike on a prison housing scores of Ukrainian prisoners; and in sport, Nathan Cleary to miss several games after being charged by the NRL for his spear tackle on Dylan Brown.

