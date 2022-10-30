Midday bulletin 30 October 2022

Source: SBS News
Presented by Biwa Kwan
An investigation launched into South Korea's deadly stampede, the federal government says all appropriate security assessments were completed before Australians were repatriated from Syria; and in sports, Max Verstappen in a strong position for the Mexico City Grand Prix.
