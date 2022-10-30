SBS News

Midday bulletin 30 October 2022

Published 30 October 2022 at 12:00pm, updated 2 hours ago at 12:56pm
Presented by Biwa Kwan
An investigation launched into South Korea's deadly stampede, the federal government says all appropriate security assessments were completed before Australians were repatriated from Syria; and in sports, Max Verstappen in a strong position for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

