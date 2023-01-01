SBS News

Midday News Bulletin 1 January 2023

Published 1 January 2023 at 12:00pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, newly released cabinet papers show why the Howard government refused to recognise First Nations people in the constitution; New Year's eve celebrations draw large crowds around the world; and in sport, Rafael Nadal shrugs off retirement concerns, following a shock loss at the United Cup.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts
.
