Midday News Bulletin 10 October 2023

The United Nations distressed over Israel's blockade of Gaza;

Concern that climate change is pushing heat past what humans can bear;

The Black Caps account for the Netherlands in their Cricket World Cup campaign.

The head of the United Nations says he's deeply distressed by Israel's plan for a seige of Gaza.





Israeli military has called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposed a total blockade of Gaza in response to Hamas attacks that killed hundreds of Israelis and prompted retaliatory Israeli air strikes.





But UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the blockade is not the answer.





"The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities; now it will only deteriorate exponentially. Medical equipment, food, fuel and other humanitarian supplies are desperately needed, along with access for humanitarian personnel."





New South Wales police say the state's Jewish communities will have the opportunity to safely mourn those killed in Israel following a pro-Palestine protest in Sydney.





An estimated one thousand protesters were at the demonstration on Monday night, where they called for Australia to impose sanctions on Israel for their historic treatment of Palestinians.





Premier Chris Minns says Sydney's Jewish community were asked by police to stay home during the protest and have not had the opportunity to express their solidarity for Israel.





But Police Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke says the police are not taking sides.





"This is very clearly an emotive issue across community. We continue to work across all communities. This is New South Wales, we don't expect people to bring conflict from other places to the streets of Sydney and violence will not be tolerated and we were able to manage that to assure there was no conflict last night. We are continuing to work across all community and all community can be assured that we will continue to do so so. They are free to go about their business without fear and that we will provide them support across all community."





The federal government says it will encourage Australians to accept the outcome of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum on Saturday, no matter what the result might be.





Campaign efforts are accelerating in the race to referendum day, with every major poll favouring a no result.





Government Services Minister Bill Shorten has told Channel Nine that he hopes the yes case will succeed - but he will respect the outcome either way.





"I know everyone wants us to get into the post mortem. I'm not going to. I'm still talking to a lot of Australians who haven't made up their minds. If the referendum succeeds or fails, the people of Australia have expressed their view. And everyone's got to respect that. Whatever verdict it passes on the referendum, we then have to come together as a people."





Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV. Visit the SBS Voice Referendum portal to access articles, videos and podcasts in over 60 languages, or stream the latest news and analysis, docos and entertainment for free, at the Voice Referendum hub on SBS On Demand.





The New South Wales inquiry into suspected historical gay hate crimes will focus today on the violent death of a man almost 50 years ago.





Ernest Head was found dead at his Summer Hill apartment in Sydney's inner west in June 1976.





New evidence in the case is set to be heard in today's hearings, including a possible significant breakthrough.





The inquiry has scrutinised the police response to gay hate crimes, which were committed at a time when people in the police force and broader society often displayed an intense prejudice against the LGBTQI community.





New research suggests billions of people could struggle to survive in periods of deadly, humid heat within this century as temperatures rise.





The study built on past research on the point at which heat and humidity combine to push the human body beyond its limits without shade or help from technologies such as air conditioning.





It's found that around 750 million people could experience one week per year of potentially deadly humid heat if temperatures rise 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.





The world has already warmed about 1.2 degrees above pre-industrial averages due to the production and burning of fossil fuels - and climatologist Daniel Vecellio says we can't afford to let them go any higher.





"Once you get to about three degrees Celsius, that's where we start to see the emergence of a month of these temperatures. Holding global warming to two degrees Celsius is really, really important to stop some of the largest impacts that we see in this paper from happening."





New Zealand have roared to a second successive win at the O-D-I World Cup, beating the Netherlands by 99 runs in the Indian city of Hyderabad.





It was the Netherlands' second consecutive defeat after losing their opener to Pakistan by 81 runs.



