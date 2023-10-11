Midday News Bulletin 11 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





A Sydney-born woman has been killed by Islamic militants in Israel.





It's understood that 66 year old Galit Carbone was executed at a kibbutz just kilometres from the Gaza Strip after Hamas fighters launched land and air attacks on the south of Israel.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong has released a statement confirming the death, saying there is "no excuse for the deliberate killing of innocent civilians."





Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has told Channel Seven the government offers their "deepest condolences" to the family.





"This is heartbreaking news this morning for the family of this particular individual, her community here in Australia, and I'm sure I speak on behalf of Jane too when I say our hearts absolutely go out to her. What has happened here is a senseless act of violence that will beget only more violence and the Australian government condemns it in the strongest possible terms."





.





The New South Wales Premier has vowed to block a second pro-Palestinian protest in Sydney, saying the first on Monday night was not peaceful.





Chris Minns has led a host of prominent figures condemning the demonstration, saying there were "shocking and abusive" comments shouted there, which included a chant of "gas the Jews".





Opera House rally organisers, from the Palestine Action Group, have defended their right to protest in Australia, saying media coverage had focused on a tiny fringe of what they've described as "vile anti-Semitic attendees".





But the Premier says he takes full responsibility for that demonstration, telling radio 2GB it won't happen again.





"Any attempt to use New South Wales streets to hold a rally or a march will be denied by New South Wales Police. Clearly it's not a peaceful protest. We can't have a situation where members of the Jewish community feel unsafe walking down their own streets."





.





A body has been found in a burning car in north Queensland.





Police made the grisly discovery after responding to reports of a grass fire on a vacant lot in Bundaberg.





Officers say they found a vehicle also alight nearby, and the body inside.





A crime scene has been established and police are now investigating.





.





A new survey suggests most Australians don't see climate change as an urgent problem.





Griffith University's annual climate action survey has found just over half of respondents believe Australia has started to feel the effects of climate change.





But only 15 percent see climate change as an extremely serious problem right now, and even fewer think its impacts will be felt within the next decade.





The results expose a gap between how Australians perceive the threat, and the urgency expressed by the global scientific community, which says the planet is likely to cross a critical warming threshold within the next ten years without an immediate, drastic shift away from fossil fuels.





.





It's been revealed Australian consumers lodged more than a million complaints about their telecommunications providers in the last financial year.





That works out to be a complaint every two minutes.





The Australian Communications and Media Authority says almost half of those concerns related to financial hardship, as the cost-of-living crisis weighs on consumers.





But there were also concerns around poor customer service, failure to cancel a service, and inconvenience.





.





Former MP Pat Farmer has reached the finish line at Uluru, after running 14,000 kilometres across the country in support of the yes case for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.





He's been met at Uluru by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was also present at the start of the run in Hobart.





Mr Farmer says he's been running more than a marathon a day since April - but it was necessary.





"And when you start to understand the meaning of this country, you understand, we do not take a backward step. We only ever move forwards. And so, on Saturday, we have an opportunity to learn from the mistakes of the past, to correct those mistakes, and to move forward together as one. To move forward together as one."





Meanwhile no campaigners have also continued their pitch to voters, with only days to go until the referendum on Saturday.





No campaigner Senator Jacinta Price has told Channel Nine she'll be relieved once it's over.





"Depending on what the result is, I guess there's still a lot of work to be done going forward. There's a lot of work in terms of trying to pull us together again, because this referendum - the whole exercise has been so incredibly divisive."





.





South Sydney great Nathan Merritt remains in a Sydney hospital on life support - after being found unresponsive at a relative's home on Friday.





The former Rabbitoh's star is believed to have had an adverse reaction to prescribed pain-killers.



