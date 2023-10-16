Midday News Bulletin 16 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



More Australians seek to make their way out of war-torn Israel

Opposition leader Peter Dutton plays down talks of second Indigenous referendum

Mary Fowler and Sam Kerr star for their clubs in the Women's English Super League

Another 250 Australians have been evacuated from Israel as the security situation there continues to deteriorate.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong says the group flew out of Tel Aviv and arrived in Dubai on one private charter and two RAAF flights.





Senator Wong says evacuations from Gaza and repatriation flights remain subject to the rapidly changing security situation.





"We are still working on - seeking to assist those Australians who are currently in Gaza. This is a very difficult situation - a very frightening situation - and we are working with international partners including the US and Egypt and Israel to try and ensure safe passage for Australians. As people would know, the situation in Gaza is extremely difficult."





—-





Australians are unlikely to get a second chance to recognise Indigenous people in the constitution in the near future, despite a coalition pledge.





The Indigenous voice referendum was defeated on Saturday, with all states voting the proposal down and only the ACT casting a 'Yes' majority vote.





In the lead up to polling day, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton pledged if elected the coalition would hold a second Indigenous referendum to make a simple change recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the constitution.





Asked on Monday if he would still hold a second referendum if elected, Mr Dutton would not commit to it.





"Look all of our policy, obviously as I said on Saturday night, is going to be reviewed in the process that Karen and Jacynta will lead now. I think that's important. But I think it's clear that he Australian public is probably over he referendum process for some time."





Meanwhile, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says the federal government will examine the reasons behind the result of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum to determine its next moves forward.





—-





The opposition has called for financial support for Australia's wine industry, saying it's in desperate need of assistance - even if China moves to strip "punitive" tariffs.





Australia's complaint into the tariffs remains before the World Trade Organisation , with its report now handed to both parties, who have a number of weeks to review the findings.





Australia is hoping there will be a repeat of what happened with barley trade barriers, when Canberra suspended its complaint after China moved to reinstate exports.





But Nationals leader David Littleproud says even if the tariffs are lifted, it will take time for the industry to recover - and the government must step in to stop foreclosures and help a struggling industry after years of blockages to the lucrative China market put the industry on a knife's edge.





—-





Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk has declared the beginning of a new era for his country after opposition parties appeared to have won enough votes in Sunday's election to oust the ruling populist party.





The Ipsos exit poll suggests that the opposition together has likely won 248 seats in the 460-seat lower house of parliament.





According to the projection, Law and Justice obtained 200 seats, while the far-right Confederation got 12 seats.





Civic Platform leader Donald Tusk has expressed his gratitude towards all those who supported his party.





“To all the voters I want to offer my heartfelt thanks. You have given a great thing to yourselves, to Poland, to your families. This is one of the most beautiful days of Poland’s democracy. I have no doubt that this day will go down in the history of Poland as a bright day, as a day that opens a new era, the rebirth of our Republic."





—-





In football,





Manchester City believe they're now seeing the real Mary Fowler, with the Matildas star feted for helping orchestrate the 5-0 thrashing of Bristol City that's thrust the Sky Blues to the top of England's Women's Super League.





Fowler was just an afterthought among City's star-studded squad in her debut season but the 20-year-old demonstrated again on Sunday that she's now ready to take centre stage for the ambitious WSL contenders following her World Cup heroics.





She produced two pinpoint assists as City ran rampant in the first half on Sunday, scoring all five of their goals before the break.



