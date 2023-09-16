Midday News Bulletin 16 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





A $20 million advertising blitz, with four weeks to go ahead of the Voice referendum

Work begins on Australia's first multi-year study on back and neck pain

The newest Matilda's player, Clare Hunt, signs her first overseas contract

The Yes campaign for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has released a new $20 million ad featuring a young Indigenous boy who wishes for a "country that hears my voice".





"Will I grow up in a country that hears my voice? Will I live as long as other Australians? Will I get to go a good school? Will I get to learn my people's language?"





It comes as thousands of Australians prepare to join more than 40 mass walks planned in capital cities and regional centres this weekend.





A spokesman for No campaign group Fair Australia criticised the ad and corporate sponsorships used by the Yes campaign, saying it believes "Australians don't want to be divided by race".





The referendum is set for October 14.





And you can find comprehensive information about the referendum by visiting the SBS Voice Referendum portal.





Australian researchers are beginning the country's first study on back and neck pain and patients access to healthcare for these conditions.





Up to 70 per cent of the population is estimated to have experienced an episode of back or neck pain their lives.





The cost to the health system in Australia from neck and back pain was estimated to be $3.4 billion in 2019-20.





Lead researcher Dr Rutger de Zoete, from the University of Adelaide, says it is hoped the study's findings will contribute to better policy decisions to improve the quality of life for patients.





"For example, when we experience the pandemic - we know a lot of people were working from home on a laptop, working on their kitchen table which we believe might have impacted on back and neck pain. But we don't have any data on that. But with a longitudinal approach like this, we can pick on trends like that. And also include the environmental and contextual factors. Rather than looking at the individual, looking at the entire country. What is the impact of these conditions."





The New South Wales Treasurer has confirmed Tuesday's state budget will include the removal of a subsidy for the purchase of electric vehicles.





Daniel Mookhey says it will redirect some of the cost savings into building more charging stations in car parks and apartment blocks, particularly in regional Australia.





Since 2021, new electric vehicles that cost less than $68,750 attract a $3,000 subsidy in New South Wales.





There are also stamp duty exemptions for new and used EVs up to $78,000.





Both those measures will now expire from January 1 next year, creating $527 million for the government.





Behyad Jafari, from the Electric Vehicle Council, says the decision to scrap the subsidy will hit those on lower incomes the hardest, while also setting back progress towards net zero emissions.





"Before 2021, before these rebates were in place, we saw electric vehicle sales were really solidifed in suburbs in the Northern Beaches, North Shore, eastern Sydney - more wealthy, affluent suburbs. Since they (the rebates) have been bought into place, certainly the people in those suburbs have been continuing to buy electric vehicles - and they will continue to do so. But we saw quite a lot more of the new growth in sales, going out to western Sydney suburbs like Blacktown. And I think they're the people who we're most concerned about in this change."





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has continued his visit to Russia for a third day, inspecting a Russian fighter jet factory.





The Kremlin says both leaders also exchanged gifts: a rifle each.





Mr Kim also received a "glove from a space suit that has been to space several times".





Russian President Vladimir Putin had discussed military matters and deepening co-operation with Mr Kim when they met at a summit on Wednesday.





White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says that military co-operation between North Korea and Russia is a violation of United Nations sanctions - and there will be consequences.





"Our view has been before the visit and after the visit that talks about the provision of weapons by North Korea to Russia to kill Ukrainians have been advancing and continue to advance. We don't, I can't name a specific agreement for you today, but we take a look at that with a heavy dose, heavy grain of salt."





In football, breakout Matildas defender Clare Hunt has capped off her rapid rise by signing for heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain in her her first overseas contract.





Hunt was among Australia's standout performers at their debut Women's World Cup on home soil.





Hunt, 24, has signed a three-year deal with PSG until June 30, 2026, less than seven months after making her Matildas debut.



