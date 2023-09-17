Midday News Bulletin 17 September 2023

Tens of thousands of people nationwide to march in support of Voice referendum

In tennis, Australia's Davis Cup men through to the finals.

Tens of thousands of Australians are expected to flock to over 40 major walks today [[Sunday]] in support of a Yes vote in what will be the campaign’s largest show of force so far.

Walks for Yes yesterday in Adelaide attracted around 10,000 South Australians, whilst around 700 Queenslanders attended a walk in Townsville.

Events today [[Sunday]] will be headlined by music icons including Bernard Fanning, Dan Sultan, John Butler, Missy Higgins, Peter Garrett and Spiderbait who will play in front of supporters post the walks in key capital cities

Yes23 Campaign Director Dean Parkin says community support for a successful Yes vote is continuing to build across the country.

The New South Wales government has announced a $60 toll cap it says will benefit nearly three-quarters of a million motorists from the first of January.

The upcoming state budget will allocate $561 million over two years to the toll cap, Roads Minister John Graham says.

[---]

The New South Wales government has announced a $60 toll cap it says will benefit nearly three-quarters of a million motorists from the first of January.

The upcoming state budget will allocate $561 million over two years to the toll cap, Roads Minister John Graham says.

Motorists will be able to claim back toll costs above $60 a week through a quarterly refund from Service NSW.

Residents of western Sydney, where access to public transport alternatives is more limited than in other parts of the city, have been crying out for relief from the ever-rising burden of tolls on the family budget.

Ron Barassi, a national sporting icon and one of the most important figures in Australian Rules football history, has died aged 87.

Mr Barassi's family confirmed the decorated former player and coach's death yesterday [[Saturday]] due to complications following a fall.

His death is a seismic moment in Australian sporting history.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led tributes to Mr Barassi on X, formerly Twitter, saying there is no more famous name in football.

Former Melbourne player and teammate Hassa Mann tells Channel 7 that yesterday was a day of collective sorrow for the Australia football community.

"It was a very, very sad day yesterday for the Melbourne Football Club. For me personally and for the Australian football public in general. Barass was an exceptional guy, an exceptional teammate and player of exceptional ability as we all know, his mantle of being Mr football during his period was very apt and he lived up to that at all times."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed that Mr Barassi's family will be offered a state funeral to honour the Australian sporting icon.

[---]

NDIS Minister Bill Shorten is confident the government can rein in billions of dollars worth of spending to make the scheme sustainable without means testing participants.

The National Disability Insurance Scheme is expected to cost the public purse almost $42 billion this financial year - a more than 14 per cent increase - and could cost as much as $90 billion by 2031/32.

Mr Shorten tell Sky News he is optimistic the government will be able to reduce the growth rate to eight per cent by 2026, saving the budget tens of billions of dollars.

Mr Shorten has hit back at suggestions the scheme should be means tested, where payments would be tapered in line with a person's financial assets.

"I haven't traditionally been a big supporter of means testing. First of all, there's not a lot of people at the very top end who require assistance. But beyond that, disability is also a set of conditions which actually makes you poor than average to begin with. I think mains testings is a lazy reform doesn't affect very many people. I think the real challenge is to build a more inclusive society."

[---]

Australia's Davis Cup men delivered an exceptional performance to sweep Switzerland in a crucial match, securing their spot in the finals of the men's 'World Cup of tennis'.

Lleyton Hewitt's team knew they would guarantee their tickets to the eight-team knock-out finals in November if they could beat the Swiss 3-0 in Saturday's final group stage tie in Manchester - and Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alex de Minaur and the doubles pairing of Max Purcell and Matt Ebden duly obliged with scintillating performances.

It means the Australians, who finished runners-up last year, will be able to return to Malaga in November with their eyes set on going one better than last year by lifting the title for the first time in 20 years since Hewitt led them to victory as a player.