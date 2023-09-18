Midday News Bulletin 18 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





The Labor government orders dating app developers to address abuse on their platforms.

The federal environment minister is being sued, accused of failing to protect Australia's natural treasures.

And in rugby, defiant Wallabies coach Eddie Jones insists Australia's World Cup dreams are not over.

Dating apps have been issued with an ultimatum in order to address sexual assault on their platforms, pushing them to make changes or face regulation.





The government has requested that the online dating industry develop a new voluntary code of practice to protect Australians using their services.





Communications Minister Michelle Rowland says if the codes aren’t developed there will be consequences.





"If the code is not delivered or does not deliver the improvements that are being sought in terms of improving safety for Australian users, I will not hesitate to take further action, including regulatory and legislative measures."





She says the government will take advice from the eSafety commissioner on any possible regulations, but they could include complaints handling, dealing with law enforcement and embedding safety features.





Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth says dating app providers have a moral responsibility.





"It is time that those online dating apps take their moral responsibilities seriously. And I very much look forward to seeing their deep engagement in developing this voluntary code of conduct."





The federal environment minister is being taken to court, accused of failing to protect the Great Barrier Reef and Australia's other living treasures from climate harms caused by coal mining.





The Federal Court will hear the case against Tanya Plibersek in Melbourne this week and those behind it say the outcome could have implications for major coal and gas projects across Australia.





The Environment Council of Central Queensland is pursuing the minister after she refused its request to reconsider the full scope of climate impacts from two coal mining projects at Narrabri and in the Hunter Valley in New South Wales.





The companies behind the projects - Whitehaven Coal subsidiary Narrabri Coal Operations, and MACH Energy - have joined the proceedings in support of the minister.





New modelling shows using nuclear energy to replace Australia's ageing coal-fired power plants would cost $387 billion.





Energy Minister Chris Bowen has seized on the analysis from his department to attack the opposition, which says nuclear energy should become an important part of Australia's energy mix in the transition to net-zero emissions.





The analysis says the retiring coal fleet would need a minimum of 71 small modular reactors.





Mr Bowen told the ABC he believes switching to nuclear "flies in the face of economics and reason", saying the small modular technology was largely untested with just two of these reactors operational and neither operating commercially.





Ukrainian forces say they had captured the village of Klishchiivka from Russian troops after months of fierce fighting.





The village is south of Russian occupied Bakhmut and comes days after Ukrainian forces said they liberated the nearby village of Andriivka.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday thanked units of the armed forces for their progress in regaining territory in the country's east.





“I would like to especially recognise the warriors who are gradually regaining Ukraine's territory in the area of Bakhmut. The 80th air assault brigade, the 5th separate assault brigade, the glorious 95th and ‘Fury’ Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police. Klishchiivka! Well done!”





Defiant Wallabies coach Eddie Jones insists Australia's World Cup dreams are not over despite their shock loss to Fiji.





He believes the team can turn their form around to trump Wales and still move through to the quarter-finals.





Crashing 22 to 15 in their first loss to Fiji in 69 years and their first ever at a World Cup, leaves the Australians in danger of missing the tournament play-offs for the first time.





The undermanned Wallabies team couldn't match the power and pace of the Pacific Islanders, who say they entered the match with what they called a "do-or-die" mentality after their heart-breaking first-up loss to Wales.



