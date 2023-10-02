Midday News Bulletin 2 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





TRANSCRIPT



Turkish warplanes carry out airstrikes on suspected Kurdish militant targets.

Australian home prices set to reach a new record high.

In sport, Brisbane coach Kevin Walters says he is in shock after his team's loss in the NRL grand final.

----



Turkish warplanes have carried out airstrikes on suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq.





The strikes took place hours after a suicide attack on a government building in the Turkish capital.





The Turkish Interior Ministry says 20 targets of the Kurdistan Workers' Party were destroyed in the aerial operation.





Earlier on Sunday, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near the Ministry of Interior Affairs, and a second assailant was killed in a shootout with police.





Local media report that the Kurdistan Workers' Party have claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.





Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan says the attack was a direct threat to peace and security in Türkiye.





"As a result of the timely intervention of our security forces this morning, the action in which two murderers were neutralised is the last stand of terrorism. The scoundrels who targeted the peace and security of the citizens could not achieve their goals. They will never reach it."





----



Australian home prices have continued to increase for the eighth consecutive month and are set to reach a new record high.





The latest Core Logic property data records an 0.8 per cent rise in value in September, meaning about $38,000 has been added to the average dwelling since January.





Last month's increase followed a 0.7 per cent increase in August, revised down from 0.8 per cent, taking the pace of quarterly growth to 2.2 per cent.





This was down from the June quarter's 3.0 per cent growth as a rise in housing advertisements amid high interest rates and cost of living pressures helped take some heat out of the market.





Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp says it's important to recognise that rising values are fuelled by a shortage in housing, and the focus should be on increasing supply.





"We're really seeing so much of focus on the rising value of property and yet we know what's really fuelling that is a shortage of housing. And so, maintaining a focus on housing supply has to be really three levels of government involved there. We know from talking to our small business owners, many are still struggling. And so, they're the uncertainty that comes from increasing rate rises."





----



Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy says she remains confident Australians will vote 'Yes' in the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.





It comes as early voting opens today, with the referendum now just two weeks away.





Early voting centres are opening in Victoria, Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.





For the remaining states, which have a public holiday today, early voting opens on the 3rd October.





Ms McCarthy says at this important moment, she is seeing substantial support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





"I still remain quietly confident Sarah we've been traveling across the Northern Territory voting began for us last week and across remote and regional Australia last week and everywhere I went in northeast Arnhem Land we saw on the Tiwi Islands there is incredible support for the voice."





----



Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has ruled out an election following the departure of attorney-general Elise Archer.





Ms Archer resigned from the Liberal Party last week over allegations she bullied a former staff member and leaked damaging private messages.





Ms Archer is yet to resign from parliament, but if she stays as she has suggested she might, she'll sit as an independent which may force the Premier to call an early election.





Mr Rockliff says his priority is not on an election, but on implementing the recommendations of Tasmania's major inquiry into child sexual abuse handed down last week.





----



And in sport,





Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters says he is in shock after his team's loss to the Penrith Panthers in the NRL grand final.





The Panthers beat the Broncos 26-24, with the Panther's number 7 Nathan Cleary delivering a dazzling solo display to wrap up the game.





Mr Walters says it’s a huge disappointment for his team, and he's still processing where they went wrong.



