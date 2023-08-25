Midday News Bulletin 25 August 2023

In this bulletin: superannuation expected to play a greater role in retirement savings: Donald Trump's mug shot released after the former US president faced criminal charges at an Atlanta jail over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat; and in athletics: Australian record-holder Jason Deng falls short of qualifying for the 800 metre finals at the world championships.

