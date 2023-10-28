Midday News Bulletin 28 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





The U-N General Assembly votes overwhelmingly for a truce in the Middle East

Residents across Queensland told to evacuate immediately from bushfire-affected regions

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham have beaten Crystal Palace to go five points clear in the Premier League



The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas.





The General Assembly resolution, which also demands aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians, has passed with 120 votes in favour, with 45 nations abstaining and 14, including Israel and the United States, voting no.





The resolution drafted by Arab states is not binding but carries political weight, after the four resolutions in two weeks failed at the Security Council.





This comes as Israel steps up ground operations in retaliation for Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel which Israel says have killed more than 1,400 people, and led to at least 224 hostages being taken into Gaza.





Hamas' health ministry says that more than 7,000 people have died since in retaliatory airstrikes, while the U-N says more than a million people have been internally displaced in Gaza.





In a speech to the Assembly, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, has criticised the resolution.





"This is a dark day for the U.N. and for mankind. Mr. President, Israel will continue to defend itself. We will defend our future, our very existence, by ridding the world of Hamas as evil, so that it can never threaten anyone else again."





[—]





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has returned to Australia after a four-day bilateral visit with United States President Joe Biden in Washington.





Mr Albanese has concluded a visit which saw discussions on the Congressional bill for the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal and security in the Indo-Pacific, and the Prime Minister raise the case of jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange directly with Mr Biden.





Mr Assange, described as a whistleblower by his supporters, is incarcerated in London's Belmarsh prison and facing extradition to the US for his decision to publish classified documents about the U-S' operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, and at Guantanamo Bay.





During his trip, Mr Albanese also confirmed that he would be travelling China to meet President Xi Jinping, in a visit to Beijing and Shanghai in November.





The Prime Minister, who has said Mr Assange's case must be brought to a conclusion, has told SBS News the US' position as Australia's "most important ally" does not limit national interests.





"We put forward Australia's national interests, but it is in Australia's interest to engage in the world. And the United States is of course a great democracy, it's our largest two way investment partner, and that's why the relationship really matters."





[—]





Residents across Queensland have been told in the middle of the night to evacuate immediately as the state's fire emergency deepens.





Multiple emergency warnings have been issued early this morning for the communities around Tara in the Western Downs Region, while a warning was also later issued almost 500 kilometres away in the Gladstone Region.





Crews have been battling a ferocious fire that has claimed two lives and burned more than 11,000 hectares at Tara, with 32 homes lost in the region and around 280 people at evacuation centres across Dalby and Chinchilla.





Queensland Police say all evacuees in the state were accounted for, with residents being urged to remain vigilant and keep checking for updates as fires continue to burn.





Western Downs Regional Councillor Mayor Paul McVeigh has told Channel 7 that evacuees are in need of support.





"The first thing we need to be doing is listening to those directors for the safety of our community. The real need in our community is to be looking after those evacuees that unfortunately are now living in a very, very tight complex."





[—]





In football,





Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham have beaten Crystal Palace 2-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points.





Spurs recovered from a sluggish start in the first half to go ahead in the 53rd minute after James Maddison's shot was put in for an own goal by Joel Ward.





Captain Son Heung-min made the points safe 13 minutes later for his eighth goal of the season, with Jordan Ayew striking late for Palace.





Tottenham have move fived points clear of Manchester City, who visit rivals Manchester United on Sunday [[October 29]].





Son has told official broadcaster Optus Sport the team is trying to stay humble and enjoy their games after an unbeaten start of 10 matches under Postecoglou.



