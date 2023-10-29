Midday News Bulletin 29 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Thousands of people throughout the country are taking part in rallies regarding the Gaza war

Emergency bushfire warnings and evacuations in Queensland

South Africa have won the Rugby World Cup, beating New Zealand 12-11

A strip in the centre of Sydney will be closed off to display empty prams and the images of children held hostage by Hamas to show solidarity with Israel as communities across the nation remain divided over the conflict.





Organisers of an event kicking off in Martin Place on Sunday (October 29) morning say they expect 5,000 people will come together "in a peaceful demonstration to show solidarity with Israel".





The demonstration has people holding and showing artworks by local and Jewish artists depicting "the realness and the ugliness of the war".





In Melbourne, a large crowd is also expected to gather at Caulfield Park in the southeast of the city.





Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan has labelled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a terrorist and says his country is taking steps to mark Israel as a war criminal.





The Turkish President made the remarks during a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul which was attended by thousands of people.





Mr Erdogan says Israel in an occupier of the Middle Eastern territories.





“Just as Netanyahu is a terrorist, (the opposition says) Hamas is a terrorist organisation as well. Shame on you. Israel, we will declare you as a war criminal to the world. Right now we are making preparations for this.”





Following the comments made by the Turkish President, Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Eli Cohen has ordered all of his nations diplomats to Turkiye to immediately return home.





Emergency bushfire warnings are in place across Queensland with residents told to evacuate immediately as the state's fire emergency deepens.





More than 80 fires were burning across the state yesterday evening.





Police made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act last night as a fast-moving fire threatened the Sunshine Coast towns of Landsborough and Beerwah.





Police were conducting evacuations from homes within the area of Steve Irwin Way, Hardwood Road, Forestry Road and Dianella Road.





All residents in the area were advised to evacuate immediately on Saturday night as the blaze headed towards homes.





Police have established a place of refuge at the Landsborough School of Arts and Memorial Hall Association at 485 Old Landsborough Road.





Deputy Commissioner Joanne Green urges those in affected areas to not return to their properties until given the all clear.





"Our message really at the moment is to listen to the information and to the warnings not to return until you're given the all clear and it's safe to do so. Even once a fire dies down the fire grounds not safe until till you're given the okay."





Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited a coal mine in central Kazakhstan where at least 28 workers were killed in a fire.





Another 18 miners remained unaccounted for on Saturday, the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry says.





Some 252 people were working at the Kostenko coal mine at the time of the blaze, believed to have been caused by a pocket of methane gas, the operating company ArcelorMittal Temirtau says.





President Tokayev paid his respects to the families of the dead.





"On my own behalf and on behalf of the government, I express my condolences. This is a tragedy, I understand, that’s why I came here. We will take measures, including providing assistance to the families of the victims.”





South Africa have won the Rugby World Cup, beating New Zealand 12-11 in a pulsating final in Paris to be crowned champions for the fourth time.





All of South Africa's points came from the boot of Handre Pollard as the defending champions edged out the All Blacks, despite New Zealand fullback Beauden Barrett going over in the 58th minute for the first-ever World Cup final try against the Springboks.





New Zealand captain Sam Cane had earlier become the first player to be red-carded in a Rugby World Cup final, with three other players being sent to the sin bin in a closely fought clash.



