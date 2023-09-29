Midday News Bulletin 29 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





Disability Royal Commission final report set to be publicly released

A growing number of ethnic Armenians leave Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia

In Tennis, Alex de Minaur defeats Andy Murray in three gripping sets at the China Open



A disability advocate says many Australians are in for a "massive shock" when the government unveils the long-awaited findings of the disability royal commission today.



About 10,000 Australians delivered evidence through written submissions, private sessions and public hearings over more than four years.



People with Disability Australia board president Nicole Lee says she is waiting for the report to be made public, but adds the final report is unlikely to surprise those living with disabilities.





The United Nations says it is deeply concerned about the increasing number of people fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia.



Since Sunday, Armenian officials say more than 74,400 p ethnic Armenians have arrived - more than 60 per cent of the population in Nagorno-Karabakh.



Stephane Dujarric is spokesperson for the UN secretary General Antonio Guterres.



“UNHCR is calling for the protection of civilians and full respect for international humanitarian and refugee law. UNHCR also reiterated its call to refrain from actions that would cause further displacement of civilians, and to ensure their safety, security and of course their human rights.”





Dutch police say three people are dead after a gunman opened fire in a classroom at a university hospital campus in Rotterdam and a nearby house.



The 32-year-old suspect, a university student, fatally shot a 39-year-old woman living in his neighbourhood and her 14-year-old daughter who later died in hospital.



After setting the woman's house on fire, the gunman went to the Rotterdam Medical Centre university hospital, where he entered a classroom and fatally shot a 46-year-old teacher.



Dutch Police spokesperson Fred Westerbeke says the shooter is in police custody.



"When he was arrested around half past three, he had a firearm in his pocket and was wearing a bulletproof vest. Based on the information now known to the investigation team, we can confirm that the suspect acted alone. We are therefore no longer looking for another suspect. We see his act as a targeted action, but it requires further research to gain clarity about how and why. The suspect was a student at Erasmus University."





The biennial Yellamundie Indigenous performing arts and storytelling festival has kicked off in Sydney.



The festival showcases local and international First Nations voices in the performing arts.



Aiming to create a platform for Indigenous artists to connect and share stories, the festival is now celebrating its tenth year.



Festival Director Lily Shearer says the festival offers opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and experience across diverse First Nations communities.



"Those exchanges are really important to us as as colonised countries. We have a lot of our trauma that comes through in our stories, and that is healing for our people and that makes our people stronger. It also helps build relationships with non-Aboriginal people. To understand our point of view and where we're coming from. I think that's really, really important."





In Tennis, Alex de Minaur has pulled off an extraordinary comeback triumph to continue his stranglehold over one of the world's great players Andy Murray at the China Open.



In a remarkable see-saw first-round contest, the Australian No.1 saved three match points en route to a fifth consecutive victory over the three-time grand slam winner in the Beijing indoor tournament.



De Minaur drove Murray to distraction, the British veteran getting so frustrated with his own form and de Minaur's dogged resilience that he even got a code violation for, rather uncharacteristically, hurling his racquet down three times in the same game when losing the plot in the second set.



Murray finally succumbed 6-3 5-7 7-6 (8-6).

