Midday news bulletin 3 October 2023

Firefighters continue to battle out-of-control fires in various parts of the country.





People in Victoria's Gippsland region are being told to leave after an out-of-control bushfire more than tripled in size.





In New South Wales, the Greater Sydney, Hunter and North Western regions are also under extreme fire danger alert, as are the Upper Central West Plains and the Far Soth Coast.





Total fire bans are in place for these locations and surrounding regions.





New South Wales Rural Fire Services Commissioner Rob Rogers has told Channel 9 the sate's firefighters have a challenging day ahead.





"We've got some 82 fires burning across New South Wales. 16 of those are not contained. The ones that we're most concerned about the fire near mud north of Mudgee yesterday that burned through a number of our building structures. We're going to be really watching that closely today because it's going to get some really nasty weather. We've got fire bully point in the Shoalhaven area that we still don't have full containment on that fire, and also a couple of fires in the Snowy Mountains area."







Far-right-wing Republican Matt Gaetz has called for a vote to oust House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.





Mr Gaetz, who has clashed with McCarthy for months, says he is filing a motion that would force a vote to remove McCarthy as speaker.





"Mr. Speaker, pursuant to clause 2-A-1 of rule nine, I rise to give notice of my intent to raise the question of the privileges of the House. Declaring the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant. Resolved that the Office of Speaker of the House of Representatives is hereby declared to be vacant."





Mr McCarthy has called the leadership challenge disruptive, and has said he expects it to be unsuccessful.





It comes after Congress passed a short-term bill to keep the government funded for another 45 days, just hours before the deadline.





Far-right republicans have expressed dissatisfaction that Mr McCarthy relied on democratic votes to pass the bill.







Mandatory closure periods for gaming machine venues will be introduced in Victoria as part of nation-leading gambling harm reforms.





A bill to amend current gaming laws is set to be introduced to state parliament today.





The propsed changes would make venues close all gaming areas between 4am and 10am each day.





Melbourne's Crown Casino is exempt from the mandatory closures, which are to come into effect by mid-2024.







The World Health Organisation director-general has congratulated the two winners of the Nobel Prize in medicine.





Two scientists were awarded the Prize for discoveries that enabled the development of m-R-N-A vaccines against COVID-19.





University of Pennsylvania Professors Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman won the prize for their research into how human cells recognise different kinds of R-N-A, a molecule which plays a role in the immune system's response to viral infections.





World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says it's a day to recognise the achievements of the two scientists, and health research more broadly.





"Today is a great day for health, a great day for science, and a great day for vaccines. I offer my warmest congratulations to Dr. Katalin Karikó and Dr. Drew Weissman, who today won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, for their work in developing the technology that led to mRNA vaccines against COVID-19."







In Cricket,





Australia have received a masterclass from star West Indies player Hayley Matthews in the second Twenty20 against West Indies.





Ms Matthews smashed a century, helping her team run down a target of 213 at North Sydney Oval.





As a result, West Indies pulled off the biggest chase in women's Twenty20 international history.





Australia captain Alyssa Healy has congratulated Ms Matthews on her performance, and says her team has work to do ahead of the next four games.



