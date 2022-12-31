Midday News Bulletin 31 December 2022

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with .
Source: SBS News
Published 31 December 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
In this bulletin, final preparations underway around the country ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations; police in the United States charge a man with the murder of four college students, who were found stabbed to death in their beds; and in sport, Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nasr.
Published 31 December 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share