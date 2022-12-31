SBS News

Midday News Bulletin 31 December 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 December 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

In this bulletin, final preparations underway around the country ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations; police in the United States charge a man with the murder of four college students, who were found stabbed to death in their beds; and in sport, Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nasr.

Published 31 December 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Morning News Bulletin 31 December 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News Bulletin 30 December 2022

Midday News Bulletin 30 December 2022

SBS News

Morning News Bulletin 30 December 2022