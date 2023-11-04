Midday News Bulletin 4 November 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





Australia condemns Russia's withdrawal from an important nuclear treaty

The Prime Minister leaves for his historic China visit

Novak Djokovic on course for a seventh Paris Masters title after a thrilling quarter final victory

Australia has condemned a decision by Russia to revoke its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.





Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong has released a statement that says the decision is "an affront" to all who want a world without nuclear weapons.





With 178 ratifications, the Treaty is considered an essential part of the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime, with the goal of ending nuclear weapons tests permanently.





The Minister says President Putin is "showing his contempt for international rules and norms in pursuit of his own political objectives", describing his actions as behaviour that undermines global peace and stability.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese won't back China's push to join a trans-Pacific free trade agreement, as Beijing hosts talks to stabilise the relationship.





Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to lobby the prime minister for Australia's support for his country's bid to join the 12-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.





It's understood that Beijing believes its application to join the trans-Pacific trade bloc is crucial to upgrading economic co-operation between the two nations.





But Mr Albanese says he will reaffirm Australia's position that the bloc has the highest standards for entry and will need the unanimous support of member nations to allow new countries in.





Australia has joined an international declaration on the use of artificial intelligence.





Leaders from 28 nations – including China – have signed the US-led Bletchley Declaration, a joint statement acknowledging the technology's risks and setting out practical ways to safeguard its use.





Speaking from the AI Safety Summit in the UK, Science Minister Ed Husic has said the declaration comes at a time when there has been a seismic shift in the way technology is regarded across the world.





Defence Minister Richard Marles says Australia has signed the declaration because it understands the benefits that AI can bring.





"But what comes with the development of any technology is the need to make sure that that is developed in a way that is safe. Which is why this summit has been so important in terms of having that conversation really early on."





Weather alerts remain in force in a number of Italian regions as the country is lashed by strong winds and heavy rain.





Tuscany has been among the regions hardest hit, with Italian Civil Protection authorities reporting rivers have overflowed after 200 millimetres (nearly 8 inches) of rain fell from the coastal city of Livorno to the inland valley of Mugello in one three-hour period alone - an amount of rainfall not recorded in the last 100 years.





Helicopters, scuba divers, amphibious vehicles, and river search teams have been deployed to look for missing people and help others trapped by heavy floods.





Mayor of Florence**, Dario Nardella, says the emergency is not over.





"In the metropolitan area we still have some very critical areas, especially the plain area of the municipality of Campi Bisenzio, where we are now, and Alto Mugello, which was already hit by the Emilia Romagna flood this summer."





**Florence is the capital city of Italy's Tuscany region.





In tennis,





World number one Novak Djokovic remains on course for a seventh Paris Masters title after a gripping victory against Holger Rune in the quarter finals of the tournament.





Djokovic defeated the Dane 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 in a rock solid performance that avenged his defeat by the tenacious youngster in last year's showpiece.





Djokovic says he understands how close the game was.





"Quite similar match to last year's final, to be honest. It was really anybody’s game every set. You know, I played an awful tiebreak in the second set. To be honest, probably the worst one this year. But again, credit to him for staying mentally tough, and playing solid from the baseline."



