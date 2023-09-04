Midday News Bulletin 4 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



In this bulletin;

Government officials question Opposition leader Peter Dutton's stance on a second referendum.

The Opposition pushes for an inquiry into the decision to turn down further flights from Qatar Airways into Australia.

And in football, Arsenal earn a vital late win against Manchester United.





Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has criticised Opposition leader Peter Dutton's stance on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





Mr Dutton said that although he doesn't support the voice, he would provide an opportunity for Aboriginal people to have their voices heard via a second referendum.





Ms Plibersek told Channel Seven Peter Dutton's stance is questionable.





"It's really strange, isn't it? Peter Dutton now says he supports a referendum to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution, he said a few weeks ago that he would legislate a voice. So he supports a referendum and he supports a voice. Why wouldn't he just get on board? We've now got a proposal right now before the Australian people, it's come from years of consultation."





And you can find comprehensive information about the referendum by visiting the SBS Voice Referendum portal at www.sbs.com.au/voicereferendum





---





Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie has called for an inquiry into the federal government's decision to reject additional flights for Qatar Airlines.





Senator McKenzie has already formally sought the public release of documents relating to the decision by Transport Minister Catherine King.





The move to block the additional 21 flights has come under scrutiny after it was revealed Qantas lobbied the government to do so.





The senator says the extra Qatar flights had the potential to reduce airfares and boost the Australian tourism industry.





"Australians want an aviation industry that is affordable, that's reliable, and that is safe. And right now, that's not what they're getting. .. We need to get to the bottom of it, because heaven knows the Labor Party doesn't know what it's doing with aviation."





---





Seven victims of a five-storey apartment block fire in Johannesburg, South Africa, including two-year-old, Halima Lackson, were laid to rest yesterday in Olifantsfontein cemetery, South of Pretoria.





The fire, which killed more than 70 people on Thursday has highlighted a housing crisis in a city that is one of the world's most unequal and where poverty and unemployment are widespread.





The gutted building is linked to apartheid-era South Africa, as it was where Black South Africans collected their dompas or passbook - documents that would enable them to work in white-owned areas of the city.





---





Hundreds of Nigerien protesters sang and danced as they extended a sit-in into its second night on Sunday at a French military base in the capital Niamey.





The sit in comes after a larger protest demanding the withdrawal of French troops as a result a popular military coup that Paris refuses to recognize.





The July 26 coup, one of eight in West and Central Africa since 2020, has sucked in global powers concerned about a shift to military rule across the region.





France claims the development severely impacts them despite its influence over its former colonies waning in West Africa in recent years.





Its forces have been kicked out of neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso since coups in those countries, reducing its oversight of a region-wide fight to overcome deadly Islamist terrorism.





Anti-French sentiment has risen since the coup but soured further last week when France ignored the junta's order for its ambassador to leave.





Niger has also cut military coordination with French forces.





---





In football, Arsenal have pulled off a vital last minute 3-1 win over Manchester United in London.





The visitors took the lead with Marcus Rashford after 27 minutes but it was short-lived as Martin Odegaard found the equaliser only a minute later.





The two teams seemed set for a draw but newcomer Declan Rice found the net from a tight angle six minutes into injury time to put Arsenal on top.





Gabriel Jesus created the final result on the eleventh minute of stoppages after a lovely break by the home side.





Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is envious of his players who get to experience moments like these.



