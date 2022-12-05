Midday News Bulletin 5 December 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 5 December 2022 at 12:00pm, updated an hour ago at 12:04pm
Presented by Hannah Kwon
The United Nations Human Rights Commissioner expresses horror at what he describes as "senseless killings" during a visit to Ukraine; a new study suggests many Australians are abandoning the major parties; and in sport, Senegal fans rooting for Morocco in the hopes an African nation can achieve their first World Cup victory.
