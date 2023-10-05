Midday News Bulletin 5 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





TRANSCRIPT:



Police probing a neo-Nazi video sent to senator Lidia Thorpe;

Temporary relief for firefighters on the New South Wales south coast with a cool weather change;

Spain named as a co-host of the 2030 men's football World Cup.

Federal police are investigating a video sent to Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe, which shows a Neo-Nazi burning a First Nations flag.





In the video, a man in a balaclava claiming to be from neo-Nazi group Warriors for Convict Resistance reads a statement from his phone endorsing "white Australia" before burning the Indigenous flag and performing a Nazi salute.





An AFP spokesperson says t he video is just one instance of a growing trend of threatening communications sent to politicians.





They say reports of harassment, offensive and threatening communications have increased in the past two years.





.





Cooler weather across New South Wales has brought some relief for firefighters as crews assess damage from a major blaze on the state's south coast.





Assessment teams have established so far that three houses are lost near Bermagui.





But Deputy Rural Fire Service Commissioner Peter McKechnie has told Sunrise says it's not just the south coast that's being impacted, with 51 fires burning across New South Wales, 18 of which are uncontained.





He says work to contain these fires and remove hazards is ongoing.





"We've seen these much improved conditions. We've seen good rainfall on that fire down near Bermagui. Crews will still have a lot of work to do over coming days, because as it does dry out again towards the end of next week and as warmer conditions return, we just want to make sure we've reduced all the risk of anything re-igniting, extinguishing those hot logs and the like."





.





Meanwhile, in Victoria emergency services are warning that 130 properties could be flooded in the Gippsland region.





The state's river systems are flooding after days of heavy rain.





Residents have been evacuated from towns along the McAllister river - and Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has thanked them for heeding warnings.





"The relief centre that has been established in Sale had about nine people in there overnight. And I want to thank our local communities and local residents for heeding the warnings and making their decisions early as to as to how they can make themselves and their families safe in this emergency situation."





.





New data indicates rents in Australia have hit fresh record highs.





Core Logic data indicates that rents have increased by 1.6 per cent in the three months to September, down from a 2.2 per cent jump in the June quarter.





The data confirms that rents have grown in every major capital city except for Canberra and Hobart, with Darwin rents growing the fastest, followed by Brisbane.





CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy says while rents are still increasing, tenants have just about reached their affordability ceiling, unable to stretch their budgets any further.





.





After more than 70 years with the image of a Queen, Australian cash is now King.





The Royal Australian Mint has unveiled the effigy of King Charles the third, which will be seen on Australian coins by Christmas.





The first coin to bear the effigy will be the dollar, with other denominations to be rolled out progressively in 2024, based on demand from banks.





Assistant Treasury Minister Andrew Leigh says for many Australians it will be the first time they've seen a different face on the currency.





"Since 1953, every Australian coin has borne a queen. That's been true since decimal currency came into effect in 1966. So this really is an historic occasion."





.





Morocco, Spain and Portugal have been named hosts of the 2030 men's World Cup, while Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the opening matches to mark the tournament's centenary.





The appointment of Spain as a World Cup co-host comes weeks after their disgraced former chief Luis Rubiales was forced to step down following his allegedly unsolicited kiss at the Women's World Cup.





It also marks the first time the World Cup will be staged across three continents and six countries, which might mean group matches will have to be held in different seasons based on the hemisphere.





But FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the sport is a uniting force in a divided world.



