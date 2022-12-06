Midday News Bulletin 6 December 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 6 December 2022 at 12:00pm, updated 36 minutes ago at 12:20pm
Presented by Hannah Kwon
The Prime Minister's office confirms National Cabinet will meet virtually on Friday; the Australian Government invests over 300 million dollars in the education of First Nations children; and in sport, female boxers in Cuba celebrate as they are allowed to compete for the first time in six decades.
