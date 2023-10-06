Midday News Bulletin 6 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





Both major parties condemning a Nazi video sent to Lidia Thorpe;

Hope that a surge in flu vaccinations could save hundreds of lives a year;

Sanctions announced for three members of Lords after an infamous Ashes test confrontation.

Both sides of politics have continued to condemn a video sent to Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe that shows a man reciting extremist statements, burning a First Nations flag, and making the Nazi salute.





It remains unclear if the video is directly related to the Indigenous voice to Parliament referendum on October 14.





But Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil says she is very worried about an apparent increase in far right extremism and racist hatred, especially ahead of the vote.





Opposition spokesperson Sussan Ley has told Channel 7 that threatening people has no place in the referendum debate.





"I do hope that the AFP and ASIO track down this grub and lock him up, because while I don't agree with everything Lidia says, she is - as well as being an activist - a person. She is an Australian. And she does express her opinion - sometimes to provoke a response - but this sort of behaviour is not on. It's not on at all."





Australia's education ministers have been briefed on a possible independent body to oversee student safety amid shocking allegations of widespread sexual assault.





The ministers have met in Hobart to talk over child safety, with a renewed focus on the education sector after universities were slammed for their handling of sexual assault complaints.





Australian Federal Police and the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority also briefed ministers about an investigation into an alleged offender raping almost 100 children in childcare centres over 15 years.





Federal Education Minister Jason Clare says that any standalone body needs to have the power to act, but no date had been set for its implementation as it could need legislation.





A new report suggests an increase in the number of flu vaccinations could save 500 lives and about $500 million in New South Wales each year.





The report from the state's Productivity Commissioner Peter Achterstraat says the savings could be achieved by vaccinating up to two million additional people aged under 65 annually.





He says the annual economic benefits include avoiding millions of lost work hours, and thousands of flu-related hospitalisations and GP consultations.





New South Wales had a severe flu season in 2022, with an estimated 116,000 influenza cases reported - while this year's flu season has also been relatively severe with more than 85,000 cases reported to date.





Migrant communities are being urged to avoid misinformation on the Indigenous voice to parliament, with early voting underway and Australians officially going to the polls on October 14.





Over the past three months, the Ethnic Communities Council of Victoria has been been working with the Yes23 campaign and Multicultural Australia to share information in-language.





Eva Hussein came to Australia as a refugee in 1986 and now works as the director of growth and relationships at Polaron, a language services provider.





She says they have also been working to keep migrant communities informed.





"With an organisation called Life Without Barriers - who have funded the project - we translated a number of accessible resources. That's videos, social media tiles and fact sheets into 53 different languages. That includes AUSLAN and Aboriginal languages as well."





Indigenous elders say the return of the remains of 18 ancestors from a British museum this week will pave the way for more repatriations - and healing.





To date, more than a thousand ancestors have been returned to Australia, but advocates continue to negotiate to bring more back to their land of origin.





Elder Mark says it is important to communities to have the ancestral remains returned.





He says other institutions who still have their ancestors stored in museums can help with their healing journey.





"We want to build on relationships with everybody, so that it seems to be that it's okay to do what they're doing. And that is to help us to heal, help us to be strengthened by the return of our ancestors."





The Marylebone Cricket Club in London has completed its investigation into an infamous Pavilion confrontation in July, which saw Australian players being yelled at and labelled cheats after the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow on a dramatic final day of the Ashes Test.





The M-C-C has not disclosed the detail of their findings or identified particular members.



