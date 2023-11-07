Midday News Bulletin 7 November 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT



The Albanese government says Australia's relationship with China much better than one year ago.

The federal opposition calls for more heavy lifting on inflation ahead of expected Cup Day rate rise.

And in football, Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham team have lost their unbeaten Premier League record.

----



The Albanese government says its relationship with China is in a better place than it was a year ago, as the Prime Minister continues his visit to the country.





Mr Albanese will meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing today after what he has described as a "very successful" meeting with President Xi Jinping, hailed by the Chinese president as ushering in a new era in relations.





The Prime Minister says they spoke about "common interests going forward", and says Australia intends to "cooperate where we can but disagree where we must" in the future.





But opposition spokesperson for Home Affairs James Paterson says it is China who originally caused tension in the relationship and that it is crucial Mr Albanese does not make any concessions.





"I think the most important thing from the Prime Minister's trip is that he robustly advocates for Australia and our national interests, that he stands up for Dr Yang Hengjun, the Australian who continues to be unjustly detained in China, that he advocates for the removal of the remaining tariffs on Australian industry, that he advocates against the espionage and foreign interference that the Chinese Communist Party is responsible for in our country."





----



The United Nations has stepped up its calls for a ceasefire in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes intensify, describing the Palestinian territory as a place that's becoming a "graveyard for children".





The Gaza health ministry says the death toll in the region has exceeded 10,000, including more than 4100 children, a month after Hamas militants killed 1,400 Israelis and took more than 240 hostage in October 7 attacks.





Israel has so far rejected the calls for a pause to fighting until all of the hostages are released, while Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has praised his forces, claiming to have eliminated key Hamas commanders.





But UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says an immediate humanitarian ceasefire is needed.





"Hundreds of girls and boys are reportedly being killed or injured every day. More journalists have reportedly been killed over a four-week period than in any conflict, in at least three decades. More United Nations aid workers have been killed than in any comparable period in the history of our organisation. At the same time, Hamas and other militants use civilians as human shields and continue to launch rockets indiscriminately towards Israel."





----



The federal opposition says the Albanese government needs to do more "heavy lifting" to tackle inflation ahead of a predicted Melbourne Cup Day rate rise.





Rates have been kept on hold for four months in a row, but economists expect the Reserve Bank board will raise interest rates today by 0.25 per cent.





Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten has defended the Albanese government's efforts to reduce inflation and cost of living pressures, pointing out a range of measures to improve childcare and parental leave access, as well as increasing energy support.





But Shadow Finance Minister Senator Jane Hume has told Channel 9 the government has not done enough to tackle inflation directly, which would force the RBA to make a difficult decision.





"In the last sixteen months we've seen eleven interest rate rises, and that's because the RBA's been left to all the heavy lifting in tackling inflation. But the government doesn't seem to have a plan to deal with it itself. That's why we're calling on the government to have a plan to tackle inflation specifically, so we don't have to have any more of these interest rate rises."





----



In football,





Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham have lost two players to red cards and then its remaining unbeaten record in the English Premier League in a 4-1 defeat by Chelsea.





Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson broke the resistance of Tottenham with a hat-trick after the 75th minute, settling a frantic game that saw Spurs survive for a while despite playing a high defensive line.





Cole Palmer equalised from the spot after Romero conceded a penalty for a dangerous lunge on Argentina teammate Enzo Fernandez in the 33rd minute, earning a red card, before Spurs' Destiny Udogie was also sent off in the 55th.





Postecoglou has told official broadcaster Optus Sport the result was difficult to analyse.



