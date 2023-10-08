Midday News Bulletin 8 october 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyanhu says the country is "at war" and has launched a counter-offensive in Gaza after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Saturday.





The Palestinian group launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday in an assault that combined gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.





An undetermined number of Israeli soldiers and civilians have been seized and taken into Gaza as hostages.





Israeli authorities say at least 200 people were killed and 1,100 wounded





Footage later released by the Israel Defense Forces has purportedly showed airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza strip, where at least 232 people have been killed and at least 1,700 wounded.





Israel reported several rocket impact sites in its largest city, Tel Aviv, while a high-rise building in central Gaza City has been destroyed by an air strike.





United States President Joe Biden addressed the press beside his Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to express his country's support to Israel.





"In the street, in their homes, innocent people murdered, wounded, entire families taken hostage by Hamas just days after Israel marked the holiest of days in the Jewish calendar. It's unconscionable. You know, when I spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning, I told him the United States stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorist assaults. Israel has the right to defend itself and its people. Full stop."







Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned attacks by Hamas against Israel, describing the conflict as "abhorrent".





Mr Albanese promptly reacted on social media, writing that the government stood with Israel in the wake of the attacks, condemned the actions of Hamas, and referred to Israel as a friend of Australia.





He further expressed his dismay at the attacks on the ABC this morning.





"This is an abhorrent attack on Israel, this is indiscriminate. Civilians being targeted, killed, and murdered, and as well, many of them being taken as hostages. This is a dreadful circumstance that people didn't see coming, wasn't foreshadowed. A shock attack."







Refugees and their supporters will rally this afternoon to demand that the Labor government grant permanent protection to more than 10,000 refugees and asylum-seekers.





They are unable to leave Australia to visit family abroad and return, nor can they apply for credit or financing among other restrictions, leaving them living a life in uncertainty.





The rally, at 2pm at the State Library in Melbourne, is organised by the Refugee Action Collective Victoria (RAC).





The rally comes as 22 refugee women are walking from Melbourne to Canberra and at the end of a third week of refugee protest that has shut the Oakleigh office of Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil.







The family of a pilot and his grandchildren who were killed in a light plane crash near Canberra have asked for privacy as they grieve their loss.





Peter Nally and the three school-aged children died when the five-seater Cirrus they were travelling in crashed then caught alight in a paddock at Gundaroo, north of Queanbeyan, on Friday afternoon.





Mr Nally was a veteran pilot and his grandchildren were aged 11, nine and six.





Their family says there are "no words" to describe their grief.







Australian rookie Oscar Piastri won the Formula One sprint race in Qatar but Max Verstappen's second place secured him the F1 world championship for a third straight year.





Verstappen finished second in the sprint race in Qatar and his teammate Sergio Perez, the only driver who could catch him in the standings, crashed out after being struck by Esteban Ocon's Alpine.





Piastri won for McLaren and his teammate Lando Norris was third.





The title race was all but over long before Verstappen made sure of it Saturday.





His run of 10 straight wins, an all-time F1 record, from May to September left him far ahead in the standings, something he says he is very happy about.



